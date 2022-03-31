Russian forces continue to bomb important cities such as Chernihiv, Kharkov or kyiv, the capital. Here, despite the change in strategy to focus on Donbas, the Kremlin would be attacking key infrastructure such as fuel depots to hit Ukrainian logistics, authorities in the region reported this morning. The fighting also continues in Brovari, northeast of the capital, and there are movements of Russian troops from that area to the north: they would indicate the beginning of the reorganization in the face of the new strategy, says the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ).

Russian bombs have also fallen on the city of Chernihiv, according to British intelligence, and on Kharkov, where 15% of the buildings have been destroyed, according to the mayor. In the east of the country, Ukrainian forces have repulsed several Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the ISW. Further south, on the shore of the Sea of ​​Azov, Russian troops continue to advance towards the center of Mariupol. They would already control much of the city.

Although Russia has generally not launched clear offensives in recent days, the ISW says it is deploying supporting military personnel and auxiliary forces to replace losses suffered in an attempt to reorganize. It is not yet clear, says the specialized center, how they will specify the new strategy. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian officer casualties are undermining the army’s ability to organize and recruit new replacements.

By Mariano Zafra, Kiko Llaneras, Daniele Grasso, Montse Hidalgo Perez and Jose A. Alvarez.

