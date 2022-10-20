What has happened in the last hours

On the 238th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 8:00 p.m. on October 19:

Putin imposes martial law on the annexed provinces of Ukraine while evacuating the city of Kherson. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered this Wednesday to impose martial law on the Ukrainian territories that Russia recently illegally annexed (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia), and has called on his Security Council to increase the surveillance in Crimea, annexed in 2014, and the border regions with the invaded country. In fact, the authorities imposed by Moscow in Kherson have begun the evacuation of the city before the next arrival of the forces from kyiv.

The Ukrainian authorities in Kherson ask citizens not to leave the city. Ukrainian authorities in Kherson province on Wednesday urged citizens of the Russian-controlled city of the same name to ignore calls for evacuation made by the puppet government imposed by Moscow in this occupied territory. The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, has stated that the evacuation orders by the Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, must be understood in the context of recent Ukrainian victories.

The European Parliament awards the 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people for “heroically defending their country”. New support from the EU to Ukraine in its resistance to the Russian invasion. The European Parliament has awarded this Wednesday the Sakharov Prize 2022, which recognizes freedom of conscience in the world, to the Ukrainian people represented by its president, Volodímir Zelenski. The award is not only a symbol of the Union’s support for the citizens of Ukraine, which has resisted the invasion since March 24 and the brutal attacks on its civil and energy infrastructure, it also sends a message of rejection to Russian President Vladimir Putin and autocracies.

Zelensky thanks the Sakharov Prize: “European support is very important for Ukraine”. The European Parliament has awarded this Wednesday the Sakharov Prize 2022, which recognizes freedom of conscience in the world, to the Ukrainian people represented by its president, Volodímir Zelenski, who has thanked the award with a message on his Twitter account: “I thank the European Parliament and its President, Roberta Metsola, the Sakharov Prize awarded to the Ukrainian people. Ukrainians demonstrate their dedication to the values ​​of freedom and democracy every day on the battlefield against the terrorist state of Russia. On this path, the support of European nations is very important for Ukraine.”

Russia attacks thermal power plant in western Ukraine with missiles. Svitlana Onyshchuk, the governor of the Ukrainian province of Ivano-Frankivsk (west of the country), has denounced this Wednesday that Russia has attacked the thermal power plant in the city of Burshtin with missiles. “The Burshtin thermal station has been hit, which has caused a fire,” the governor said in a video message. According to her, no one was injured in the bombing.

Erdogan urges Zelensky to continue looking for a negotiated solution to the war. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski, on Wednesday to keep alive the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the armed conflict caused by the Russian invasion. Erdogan has called the Ukrainian leader by phone to find out the latest news of the war, triggered last February by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and reiterated his total willingness to do what is necessary to find a negotiated solution, reports the Turkish Anadolu agency.

In a photo released by the Kherson occupation authorities, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry officials help disembark passengers from a ferry, which Russia says are being evacuated from areas of the province west of the Dnieper River.