Russia starts enlistment phase for compulsory military service, says conscripts will not go to Ukraine

Russia has started the autumn enlistment phase for compulsory military service on Tuesday and has ensured that recruits will not be sent to the zone of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls the war it has waged in the country. neighbour. In total, 120,000 Russian citizens are called up, 7,500 less than in the same period last year, and the process of joining the Armed Forces will last until December 31.

“Servicemen who perform compulsory military service perform tasks according to the type of unit to which they are assigned, but they will not be sent to the zone of the special military operation,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said today. in a meeting with the Russian high command. At the same time, he has stressed that those who have already completed their year of mandatory military service will return home this fall.

The Russian military command has assured that the recruits will not be sent to the territory of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson, recently annexed by Moscow after referendums considered illegal by the international community, since they were held in the middle of the war. and with a large part of the population exiled or mobilized to fight on the front lines.

However, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW, for its acronym in English) It has warned that the recruits “will almost certainly be deployed to Ukraine around March or April 2023” once they complete their training period. According to the ISW, the dispatch of the recruits could take place even earlier, depending on the situation on the battlefield.

The autumn call-up in Russia usually begins on October 1, but this year it was postponed for a month due to the partial mobilization decreed on September 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin to deal with military setbacks in Ukraine. Last Friday, Shoigú considered the order of the head of state fulfilled and announced that the plan to mobilize 300,000 reservists had been fulfilled, of which 87,000, as he stated on Tuesday, had already been sent to the area of ​​the military campaign in Ukraine. .

The call-up for compulsory military service is carried out throughout the Russian Federation, except in 25 municipalities of five federated entities located in the far east of the country due to their geographical location and climatic conditions. “Most of the recruits will be sent to training units, where in a period of up to five months they will learn to use modern weapons and train in military specialties,” said Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlianski, of the Mobilization Department of the General Staff.

According to Tsimlianski, the more than 25,000 recruiting commissions have all the elements to equip recruits. During the partial mobilization for the campaign in Ukraine, complaints from reservists multiplied about the lack of the most basic equipment and that they were forced to buy it with their own money. Russian law states that all Russian citizens between the ages of 18 and 27 are required to perform military service, which lasts for one year.

Evasion of compulsory military service is punishable in Russia with up to two years in prison. Between May 1 and September 20 of this year, 410 criminal proceedings were initiated against evaders of compulsory military service, according to the RBC information portal, which highlighted that it is the largest number of cases in the last ten years in the same period. (Efe)