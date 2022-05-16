What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 82nd day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16:

The Swedish Parliament debates its accession to NATO. The debate will be this Monday in Stockholm to decide the new security situation in Europe caused by the war in Ukraine and it is expected that at the end of the session it will communicate its favorable decision to join NATO. “The board of the Swedish Social Democratic Party has decided at its meeting on May 15, 2022 that the party will work for Sweden to apply for NATO entry,” reads the statement released this Sunday by the formation of the Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson.

The Ukrainian Army works to fully recover Donbas. The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, has assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not stop until they recover the Donbas area and the Russian troops cease their offensive in the country. In addition, he has stated in a statement that his government continues “with very complicated and delicate negotiations to save our people of Mariupol, from the Azovstal steel plant.”

Zelensky dismisses the head of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine. The president has dismissed the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Halushkin, and has appointed Major General Ihor Tantsiura in his place, according to the local agency Ukrinform and reported by Efe. No further information has been given about the decrees with both decisions, according to the agency.

Belarus announces military exercises along the Ukrainian border, according to the British Ministry of Defense. “Belarus has announced the deployment of special operations forces along the border with Ukraine, as well as air defense, artillery and missile units for exercises in the western part of the country,” according to the latest update. According to London, the objective of these maneuvers is to fix the Ukrainian troops in the area and prevent them from going to the Donbas region, where Russia is intensifying its attacks.

Brussels will finance oil pipelines in Hungary to achieve Orbán’s support for the Russian oil embargo. Brussels hopes to overcome Hungary’s veto of the Russian oil embargo in the coming days and thus approve the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. The European Commission, according to community sources, is negotiating with the Government of Viktor Orbán a community investment program that would help alleviate Hungary’s dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

A resident walks through the rubble in the yard of his house in the Kharkov village of Mala Rogan. Picture of Sergey Bobok (AFP).