On the 259th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 on Wednesday, November 9:

Ukraine intensifies offensive in the east. The Ukrainian army has assured this Wednesday that it has intensified the offensive in the eastern provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk, both recently annexed by Moscow and whose troops are keeping some areas occupied.

The Kremlin spokesman makes a surprise visit to the occupied Ukrainian region of Lugansk. Dimitri Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, has made a surprise visit to the Lugansk region, in eastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian forces, as confirmed by Sergei Kiriyenko, a senior official in the Russian Presidency. “Thanks to Dimitri Sergeyevich (Peskov), who returned last night from Lugansk, where he participated in a training program for representatives of the media and the press of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics,” he said, as reported by the Russian news agency. TASS news.

Russia and Iran address the Ukraine conflict and measures to fight “Western interference”. The secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia and Iran have met in Tehran, where they have discussed the conflict in Ukraine, cooperation on security issues and measures to fight against “Western interference”, according to Russian media reports.

The Crimean bridge will not be fully operational again until at least September 2023, according to the UK. The Crimean bridge partially destroyed by a Ukrainian attack will not be fully operational again until at least September next year, according to the UK. The authorities imposed by the Kremlin on the peninsula annexed in 2014 keep a section of the infrastructure open, but rail transport remains restricted, British intelligence says in its latest report.

Lawyers for basketball player Brittney Griner say she has been transferred to another prison. The American basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug possession, has been transferred to another prison, according to what her lawyers have told the US media. “We do not have any information about her exact location or their final destination”, the lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov have detailed to the CNN and NBC channels.

Sean Penn presents Zelensky with his Oscar, which he will leave in kyiv until victory. The American actor Sean Penn has met in kyiv with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, to whom he presented one of the two Oscars he has received and who, as he explained, will stay in Ukraine until the country wins the war. “Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in our country’s victory. He will remain in Ukraine until the end of the war”, Zelensky explained on his Facebook account.

In the picture, of Deml Ondøej (EP)a man walks past a destroyed building in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday.