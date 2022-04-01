Japan refuses to pay for gas in rubles and continues to negotiate with Russia

Japan will not pay for its gas purchases from Russia in rubles, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained this Friday, after defeating the country’s ultimatum for “unfriendly” countries (as Vladimir Putin’s regime calls those who have tax economic sanctions) get paid in local currency or face contract suspension. “As agreed at the extraordinary meeting of the G7 energy ministers, we refused,” said Kishida this Friday when asked about the payment in rubles demanded by Moscow in a parliamentary session.

The head of the Japanese Executive, who has not offered any information on the status of his energy contracts with the Russian Federation, has pointed out that the negotiations in this regard are still open and indicated that he will adopt “the appropriate measures”, without giving more details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the day before that he would suspend the gas supply contracts of the countries that he includes on his list of “unfriendly nations”, including Japan, in case they do not pay as of this Friday. fuel in rubles and do not open an account in Russian national currency at Gazprombank, a subsidiary of energy giant Gazprom.

Japan, which has been imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, has been reluctant to take measures in the energy field due to its high dependence on foreign countries and continued to import liquefied natural gas from Russia, which contributes approximately 8.8% of this fuel, according to official data.

Its imports of Russian oil are going to be altered, after the country’s two main refineries, Idemitsu and Eneos, said they would stop importing crude once their contracts expired. Only 4.3% of these Japanese imports come from Russia, since most of them are bought from the Middle East. “Seeing the situation in Ukraine we cannot act as before, it is difficult to continue with activities that contribute to the Russian economy,” he said. Kishida said about economic cooperation with Moscow.

More than 40% of Japanese companies in Russia have suspended their operations as a result of the invasion, according to a survey by the Japan Foreign Trade Organization (JETRO), published the day before and answered by nearly a hundred.

Kishida explained that the extraordinary budget that his government is debating includes possible measures for companies with projects in Russia from which they could withdraw, and that they will make a decision following the evolution of the situation in Ukraine.

The Japanese Prime Minister spoke like this after the Sakhalin 1 and 2 oil and natural gas exploitation consortiums in Russia, with significant Japanese participation, came to light, and which Tokyo has been refusing to block due to its “importance for energy security and supply long-term stable” for Japan. (EFE)