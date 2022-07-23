The agreement to unblock the export of cereals from Ukraine, signed this Friday in Istanbul, has allowed the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganinsist that the diplomatic route is the best way to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But beyond the negotiating table, the Turkish leader scores a victory on the international stage as a mediator. After the Russian invasion last February, and while the bombs were falling on Ukrainian cities, Turkey posed as a mediator between the two actors: the friend of kyiv and the partner of Moscow. Both turn out to be, for Turkey, of the utmost importance. And the conflict between the two has shown that Ankara does not want to tip the scales for anyone. In fact, while the international community closed in on Russia and supported the sanctions packages against the Kremlin, Turkey remained neutral and did not follow any guidelines to punish Moscow. But neither did he forget the Ukraine, to which the Turkish arms industry has sold the Bayraktar dronesof paramount importance for the military objectives of kyiv and diplomatic arm of Ankara.

Immersed in a galloping economic crisis, with the lira vanishing day after day and inflation that will not stop climbing, Turkey continues to look for friends abroad and wants to assert itself on the international stage. António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, has highlighted and thanked the Turkish role in achieving the agreement ―in whose signing he has participated―, which will allow the distribution of basic food to millions of people around the world. Erdogan, for his part, puffed up his chest when hosting the event and recalled that after four months of work – since the first meeting promoted by Ankara – the negotiations are beginning to yield positive results.

By Albert Naya

In the picture, of Umit Bektas for Reuters, Erdogan, on Friday, during the signing ceremony in Istanbul of the agreement to resume the export of grain through the Black Sea.

Read here the complete information