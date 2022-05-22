Extension | Russia intensifies its attacks in Donbas and tries to take control of Sloviansk and Severodonetsk

Russia is intensifying attacks in Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, and trying to advance on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the kyiv Armed Forces General Staff said on Sunday. “The situation in Donbas is very difficult,” Zelensky said in his usual daily video message. The president specified that “as in previous days, the Russian Army is trying to advance on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk” and that “the Ukrainian armed forces are holding back this offensive.” “Each day that our defenders repel these Russian offensive plans and frustrate them becomes a concrete contribution to the approach of the key day. The long-awaited day that we all wait for and for which we fight. The day of victory”, he has said.

On the 88th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “the Russian enemy does not stop carrying out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone”, indicates the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its daily report, published on Facebook and collected by the local agencies. In the direction of Donetsk, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops and reach the administrative borders of the Lugansk region.

Russian troops carried out airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in the Vrubivka and Bakhmut areas, the report said. The enemy did not carry out active combat operations in the direction of Liman, but shelled infrastructure in the area of ​​the population centers of Liman, Ozerne, Zakitne, Dibrova and Serebryanka. In the direction of Severodonetsk, the enemy fired on the positions of the defense forces along the entire line of contact with mortars and artillery, concentrating their efforts in the direction of the towns of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, the Ukrainian military command specified.

Russian troops carried out offensive and assault operations in the areas of Oskolonivka, Purdivka, Shchedrishcheve and Smolianinove; the offensive was repulsed, the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat to the old positions, he said. In the direction of Bakhmut, with the support of artillery, the Russian troops try to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Tripillia, Lipove and Vasilivka; the fighting continues.

In the direction of Avdiivka, the Russian occupiers suffered losses near the village of Krasnohorivka. In the direction of Kurajiv, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the Marinka area; fired on Novomikhailivka and Volodimyrivka, and carried out airstrikes on the Mikilske and Katerinivka settlements.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia, the enemy tried to gain a foothold on the occupied borders and shelled the positions of the defense forces and civilian infrastructure. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also states that “the Russian enemy forces are preparing to resume the offensive towards Sloviansk” and shelled the areas around the population centers of Vernopil, Dibrivne and Dovhenke. According to the Ukrainian Army, in the Russian region of Belgorod the enemy has deployed Ikander-M tactical missiles and is increasing its system of logistics and repair bases.

The report states that in the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces were able to repel nine enemy attacks in the direction of Donetsk and Luhansk and destroy five tanks, four artillery systems, ten units of armored fighting vehicles and two enemy vehicles, in addition to reaching a Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle. (Efe)