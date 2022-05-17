Borrell says the EU will give “strong support” to the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO

The defense ministers of the European Union will give “strong support” to the decision of Finland and Sweden to request their entry into NATO during the Council held this Tuesday in Brussels, according to the EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs. , Joseph Borrell. “I am sure that they will receive strong support from all the Member States, because it increases our unity and makes us stronger,” Borrell told the press upon his arrival at the Council.

The head of community diplomacy has also trusted that Turkey will lift its reservations to that accession. ”I know that Turkey has raised some objections, I hope that NATO can overcome them; but on the part of the Defense Council, strong support for that membership”, he has emphasized.

Borrell has considered that the approach to the Atlantic Alliance of Sweden and Finland, until now neutral in the field of defense, “is just the opposite of what I wanted to achieve [el presidente ruso, Vladímir] Putin, who was trying to stop the development of NATO on Russia’s borders, and now the opposite is happening.” “And I think this is very good news for the EU, because it strengthens us and gives us more capacity to react to a threat at the border”, he pointed out.

For his part, the Luxembourg Defense Minister, François Bausch, has said that Turkey must be “reasonable” and has assured that the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO “will strengthen and reinforce” the Alliance. “Finland and Sweden must have their place within NATO and I hope that the next few hours will clarify the situation, so that in the summer, first on June 16 and 17, when the defense ministers will have their meeting in Brussels, the meeting of NATO in Brussels, and then the summit in Madrid, really take positions so that Finland and Sweden can join NATO”, he commented.

The European ministers address the situation in Ukraine on Tuesday with their Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who participate in the meeting. “The Ukrainians are resisting very fiercely, the outcome of the war at this time is not meeting Russian expectations,” Borrell said, adding that the Russian Army “is being stopped by the Ukrainians. We have to continue supporting them with weapons.” Borrell has assured that the EU will contribute another 500 million euros to Ukraine from the European Peace Support Fund, so that community aid to finance weapons for kyiv will already amount to 2,000 million. (Efe)