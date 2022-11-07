What has happened in the last hours

On the 257th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7:

Ukraine insists it is ready to negotiate if Russia “withdraws all its troops” from the country. Mijaílo Podoliak, adviser to the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, affirmed this Monday in a message on his Twitter account that kyiv has never refused to negotiate with Moscow. “Our negotiating position is known. First, the Russian Federation must withdraw all its troops from Ukraine. Second, everything else. This [el presidente de Rusia, Vladímir] Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we remain constructive in our statement: we will talk to the next leader of the Russian Federation,” Podoliak wrote.

kyiv confirms that it has received a NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced that it has received the first anti-aircraft missile system NASAMS (acronym for Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) which has been calling on its Western allies to defend itself against Russian missile and drone attacks on its energy facilities.

Ukraine says Russian troops camouflage themselves as civilians in Kherson houses to defend it street by street. Ukraine on Monday accused Russia of looting empty houses in the southern city of Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital to be captured by Kremlin troops since the invasion began in February. According to kyiv, Russian soldiers, dressed in civilian clothes, have occupied the houses and are prepared to fight street to street with the Ukrainian forces, which have been approaching the city for days.

Turkey proposes to extend by one year the agreement to export cereals from Ukraine. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday that his country will propose a one-year extension of the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to export grain from Ukrainian ports, which expires on November 19. Akar, in statements to the Turkish press, has said that humanitarian issues should be separated from the conflict over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has advocated extending the agreement for one year. The Turkish Defense Minister has added that at least 431 ships have left Ukrainian ports and that the exported grain already exceeds 10 million tons.

Ukrainian nuclear energy regulator calls for urgent inspection of Zaporizhia plant. The State Inspection for Nuclear Regulation (IERN) Ukraine has ordered an urgent inspection of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, due to the low level of water in the reservoir that cools it, the local agency Interfax reported on Monday. The inspection was ordered by the state body to the Ukrainian National Nuclear Generation Company (Energoatom), to “urgently analyze the safety of the operating system of the power units of the nuclear power plant”.

Zelenski will speak at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will hold its annual session, in this case number 68, in Madrid from November 19 to 21, in a meeting that will serve to support Ukraine and in which the president of that country will speak, Volodymyr Zelensky. As reported this Monday by the Congress of Deputies, which will host the plenary session on Monday, November 21, the meeting will be attended by 269 parliamentarians from the 30 member countries and a hundred representatives of the Chambers of 25 partner countries.

In the photo by Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi, distributed by Europa Press, a woman visits her bombed-out house in Kherson province, in southern Ukraine.