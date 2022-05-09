What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 74th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on May 8:

The G-7 will impose more sanctions. The meeting by teleconference of the leaders of the G-7 countries and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has ended. The group of large, most developed countries has issued a statement in which it undertakes to reduce dependence on Russian energy in an orderly manner and predicts new sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau visits Irpin. The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, has published this Sunday an image on his Telegram account in which he can be seen with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has visited the Ukrainian city. Trudeau’s office said: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”

Transnistria denies that a Russian attack is being prepared in the region. The president of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselski, has described as false the alert launched this Sunday by the Ukrainian General Staff about the alleged preparations of armed groups and Russian troops to imminently attack this separatist region, located within the borders of Moldova. “The information published by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the Armed Forces of Transnistria are preparing for battle, is false,” said Krasnoselski, who stressed that a red alert was declared in the rebel autonomous territory due to a terrorist threat after a succession of shootings and explosions at the end of April, which has caused an escalation of tension in this Cold War tinderbox.

Jill Biden visits Ukraine by surprise. The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a surprise visit to Ukraine this Sunday and met with Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian First Lady. The wives of Joe Biden and Volodímir Zelenski have visited a school in the city of Uzhorod, near the border with Slovakia, in the southwest of the country. Jill Biden had announced her visit to Slovakia and met this Sunday with Ukrainian refugees on the date that Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United States and many other countries.

An Azov commander says they will resist in the steel mill “as long as there is life”. The command of the nationalist Azov battalion, the last Ukrainians defending the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, assured on Saturday that they will resist “as long as there is life” and called for the evacuation of wounded members of their forces. “We will fight here as long as there is enough life,” Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said, in a video apparently broadcast from inside that industrial complex and posted on Telegram. In his message he also alludes to the presence of wounded among the members of his battalion and asks for their evacuation.

In the image of Susan Walsh (Reuters), the first lady of the USA, Jill Biden, presents a bouquet of flowers to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.