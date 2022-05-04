The leader of the opposition in Germany, the Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, meets in kyiv with Zelensky

The leader of the opposition in Germany, the Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz, met yesterday in kyiv with the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and affirmed that the battle of this country against the Russian invaders is the fight in the name of the freedom of the whole world. world. Merz stressed the need to tighten sanctions, support Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and increase military support for kyiv.

Although Germany has become one of Ukraine’s largest arms suppliers, the German government and its chancellor, Olaf Scholz, have been criticized for their reluctance to send heavy weapons and for their previous policy of dialogue and closer ties. with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats, who lost power in elections last September, said he would brief Scholz on his trip to Ukraine, during which he toured the bombed-out city of Irpin before heading to nearby kyiv. to talk with the Ukrainian president. “These are not images that you quickly forget,” he said of the town’s destruction. “It is not enough to see it on television: you have to see it in person to understand the scope of the tragedy,” added Merz. “The chancellor [Scholz] you are right that it is not only Ukraine that is defended here, but democracy and freedom, the way we live in Germany,” added Merz.

The Christian Democrat leader has been an increasingly outspoken critic of the inaction of the coalition government led by the Social Democrats (SPD) at calls for heavy weapons from Ukraine, before he finally announced that he would send tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns.

Scholz now faces mounting pressure to travel to kyiv, as did the Secretary General of the United Nations, members of the US government – the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State, as well as the President of the House of Representatives—, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, or the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez.

On Monday, Scholz said he would not go to kyiv because the Ukrainian government was not willing to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Steinmeier, a member of Scholz’s SPD, is unpopular in kyiv because he is associated there with a German politician who sought closer trade ties with Putin’s Russia. (Reuters)