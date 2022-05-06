Roberta Metsola: “We must understand that the weight of the democratic world order falls more than ever on Europe”

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, stated this Friday that Ukraine will win against the “brutal, illegal and medieval Russian invasion” and that the European Union must lead the new democratic world order and “defend the fundamental rights of democracy, freedom, solidarity and equality”, despite the cost of the war. “There is a reality before February 24 [día en el que Rusia invadió Ucrania] and another later. The world has changed. We must understand that the weight of the democratic world order now rests more than ever on the shoulders of Europe. We must be able to bear it”, said Metsola at the opening of the last day of the conference The State of the Unionwhich annually brings together politicians and experts to discuss the continent’s challenges.

Metsola has argued that “Europe is also in the streets of Bucha, in the tunnels of Mariupol, in the cellars of Irpin, on the shores of the Serpent Island” and that the people “who are being mistreated look” to the leaders of the EU “support, hope, even survival”. “Europe may not be perfect, we are far from it, but we represent a bastion of liberal democracy, of personal freedoms, of freedom of thought, of security,” she argued. She has also affirmed that “the serious error of [el presidente de Rusia, Vladímir] Putin was assuming” that European differences “were a weakness”, but “he was wrong”.

“In democracies like ours, these are our strengths. They are the foundation of the next steps. They are our legitimacy and they are our compass. That is why Ukraine will win. That is why Europe will be prepared for the next generation”, said Metsola, who has also encouraged the Twenty-seven to continue advancing in “the construction of a new Security and Defense Union”, to dissociate itself from its dependence on Moscow’s oil and gas , and to continue with the sanctions; although this has a cost for European citizens and companies, which suffer the impact of rising energy prices and other products. “We must be honest, we can mitigate the consequences as much as possible, but our European path has a cost. It is worth defending and it is worth the price we must pay”, he considered. (Eph)