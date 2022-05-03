Draghi criticizes the interview with Lavrov on Italian television: “It was a rally”

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has criticized this Monday the interview carried out on Sunday by an Italian television with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, the first in a European media since the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, and said that it was “a rally” because he was not cross-examined.

“There has been talk of an interview, but it really was a rally. You have to ask yourself if it is acceptable to invite a person who asks to be interviewed without any contradiction. This is not very professional,” Draghi said at a press conference, after the Council of Ministers that approved this Monday a stimulus package for 14,000 million euros to help families and companies cope with rising prices.

“In Italy there is freedom to express opinions, even when they are obviously false and aberrant. What Lavrov said is aberrant. And as for the part that refers to Hitler, it is truly obscene,” he added. During the interview with the Rete4 channel, of the Mediaset group, Lavrov assured that the mission of the Russian invasion is to “denazify” Ukraine and, when questioned about the Jewish origins of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, considered that the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler also I had.

The Jewish community in Rome today considered these statements anti-Semitic, while the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel. For his part, Mediaset’s general director of Information, Mauro Crippa, defended the importance of the interview because “it is a document that photographs contemporary history”, although he admitted that Lavrov’s statements were “delusional”. (Efe)