The World Bank assures that poverty in Ukraine has increased tenfold due to the war

Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities far from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen poverty tenfold this year, the World Bank’s regional director for Europe has said. of the East, Arup Banerji. The senior official has detailed the change in Russia’s offensive has raised the risks. “If this continues, the outlook is going to be much, much more difficult,” he said. “As winter comes, by December or January, and if the houses are not repaired, there may be another internal wave of migration, of internally displaced people,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week estimated that Ukraine needs about $55 billion: $38 billion to cover next year’s estimated budget shortfall, and another $17 billion to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, including schools, housing and facilities. of energy. Ukrainian officials have stressed that they need ongoing and predictable financial assistance to keep the government running, while critical repairs and reconstruction begin.

“Most of the countries have indicated that they would support Ukraine financially for the next year, so it is a very positive response,” Banerji said. According to World Bank estimates, 25% of the population will be living in poverty by the end of the year, compared to just over 2% before the war. This percentage could increase to 55% by the end of 2023.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already said this week that Ukraine’s international partners had committed $35 billion in grants and loans to Ukraine in 2022, but that its financing needs would remain “very large” in 2023. IMF staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Vienna next week to discuss Ukraine’s budget plans and a new IMF monitoring tool. (Reuters)