What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 57th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21:

Sánchez announces in kyiv the largest shipment of military aid to date. After visiting Borodianka together with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, held a meeting in kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski. Sánchez has expressed his support for Ukraine’s entry into the EU and has announced the largest shipment of Spanish military aid to the country to date: “A ship has left today with 200 tons of ammunition and other material. More than double what we have shipped so far.” Zelensky has reiterated the need for this material to face Russia: “We are in a crucial time. We expect your rapid help, which we need more than ever to defend ourselves.”

The US will allocate 738 million more to help Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has announced a new economic aid package for Ukraine, amounting to 738 million euros ($800 million). According to him, it will serve “to support the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas area. This involves ammunition, cartridges, armor.” Among the US military aid, the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, has stated that 121 ‘Phoenix Ghost’ drone systems to be delivered to Ukraine, developed specifically for the Ukrainian forces. In addition, the US is going to prohibit Russian or Russian-associated ships from docking in its ports.

Uncertainty continues in Mariupol. Although this Thursday Russia has reported that Vladimir Putin has given orders not to directly attack the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol (southeast), where Ukrainian forces are resisting, the Ukrainian authorities have assured that Russian troops continue to bomb the factory and they have tried to assault it, according to Reuters and Efe.

Mark Zuckerberg and Kamala Harris sanctioned by Russia. The Russian government continues to respond to Western sanctions. The Kremlin has published a list of 29 American personalities and 61 Canadian citizens “who are denied entry to the Russian Federation indefinitely”. The list includes businessmen, journalists and politicians, and among those sanctioned are the owner of Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, and the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The Kremlin closes the consulates of the Baltic countries. As part of the Russian diplomatic offensive, the Government has announced the closure of the Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian consulates in Saint Petersburg and Pskov. The Kremlin alleges that this measure is due to the “principle of reciprocity”.

The biggest Russian oil tycoon, Vagit Alekperov, resigns. The president of Lukoil, Vagit Alekpérov, has resigned “earlier than expected”, according to the largest Russian oil company, without giving more details. Alekperov had spoken out openly against the Russian attack on Ukraine and called for “the rapid cessation of the armed conflict.” The businessman had chaired the company since 1993 and was included in the British black list of those sanctioned after the start of the war.

7.7 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine. According to the UN, the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine now stands at 7.7 million people. During the first fortnight of April, more than 600,000 internally displaced persons have been counted.

PHOTO: The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, and the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, during their joint press conference in kyiv. (Pool Moncloa / Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Europa Press)