What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 67th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 1:

Pelosi, after meeting with Zelensky: “We leave with a firmer understanding of what needs to be done”. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, met on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv, in a visit that had not been previously announced. At the meeting, issues such as humanitarian and economic assistance were addressed, in addition to reconstruction, Pelosi explained at a press conference this Sunday from Rzeszów, Poland. “We come here with great sadness, but with great pride we leave with a firmer understanding of what needs to be done,” she said.

The Mariupol City Council hopes to be able to evacuate civilians this Sunday. Officials from the Municipality of Mariupol (southeast), the port city that is practically dominated by Russian troops, have stated that they hope to be able to carry out an evacuation of the civilians who still remain in the city, which had some 450,000 residents before the start of the Russian attempted invasion of Ukraine. According to Moscow, 46 civilians yesterday left the residential area near the Azovstal steelworks, where some 1,000 Ukrainian civilians and military remain trapped, without access to basic supplies. According to Ukraine, 20 civilians, women and children were also evacuated from the plant on Saturday night. Pope Francis has called for a humanitarian corridor to be opened from the steel mill.

The Ukrainian Army affirms that Russia intends to occupy the entire Kherson region to assault Mikolaiv. Russian troops in Ukraine are trying to reach the demarcation of the administrative region of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, to create the conditions that will allow them to storm the cities of Mikolaiv and Krivyi Rih, according to the latest part of the High Command of the Ukrainian Army.

Russia claims that the attack on Odessa airport was carried out to destroy Western-supplied weapons. Russia has affirmed this Sunday that the attack with high-precision missiles against the Odessa airport, in southern Ukraine, was carried out to destroy a hangar with weapons and ammunition that the Ukrainian Army received from the US and European countries.

The UN warns that more than four million tons of cereals are blocked in the ports of Ukraine. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has recalled that the war in Ukraine has greatly complicated its distribution efforts for humanitarian aid due to the country’s inability, due to the war, to export its cereals to humanitarian organizations that later distributed to needy countries. Ukraine, before the conflict, was the sixth largest exporter of wheat in the world.

In the image, by Mikhail Palinchak for Efe, a 10-year-old boy at the grave of his father, who died in an attempt to defend Irpin, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, this Sunday.