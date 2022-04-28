What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 63rd day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27:

Putin: “If someone interferes, our response will be instant.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a threat during an appearance in St. Petersburg against those countries that interfere in his offensive in Ukraine: “If someone intends to interfere in ongoing events from abroad and cause something unacceptable to us , you should know that our response to future attacks will be quick, instant.”

Michel highlights the unity of the EU in the face of Russian gas cuts. “We will remain united and support each other while we gradually eliminate imports of Russian energy”, stressed this Wednesday the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, after learning of the decision of the Russian company Gazprom to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for do not pay in rubles. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has branded the Moscow movement as “blackmail”. For its part, the German Government has assured that it can guarantee the gas supply in the country and that its energy importers continue to pay Gazprombank in euros.

More than 600 injured without medication at the Azovstal steelworks. The resistance in the Azovstal complex, in the city of Mariupol (southeast), is becoming more and more complicated. The acting commander of the 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigade, Serhii Volina, has shared a video in which he assures that there are more than 600 injured civilians and combatants without access to medicine and in unsanitary conditions. Volina has called for an “extraction procedure” like the one the Allies carried out at Dunkirk during World War II.

Ukraine records one fatality in Lugansk (east) and three in Kharkov (northeast). Ukrainian authorities continue to count fatalities from Russian attacks. kyiv has denounced that a Russian bombing in a Lugansk hospital has caused the death of a woman, and the governor of Kharkov has reported the death of at least three people and 15 wounded as a result of several attacks in the region.

Russian troops “terrorize civilians” in the Zaporizhia region (south), says Denisova. Ukraine’s ombudsman, Liudmila Denisova, has denounced that Russian troops “are terrorizing civilians” in Zaporizhia. She has assured that the Russians are carrying out censuses, making lists of outlaws and taking control of education.

Russia expels eight Japanese diplomats. “Guiding by the principle of reciprocity,” according to a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expelled eight Japanese diplomats in response to a similar move taken by Tokyo on April 8 to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Guterres arrives in Ukraine from Russia. After holding a meeting on Tuesday with the Russian president in Moscow, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, arrived in Ukraine this Wednesday afternoon to meet with the Ukrainian head of state, Volodímir Zelensky.

Zelensky, invited to the G-20 summit in November. Volodímir Zelenski has announced that his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, has invited him to the G-20 summit, to be held in November in Bali (Indonesia). This is the meeting in which the main economies of the world meet and Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in it, although several countries have requested that he not do so.

PHOTO: Protest held in kyiv this Wednesday to demand the evacuation of Mariupol. (genya savilov / AFP)