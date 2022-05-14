What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 80th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, May 14:

The G-7 “will never recognize the borders” that Moscow tries to change with force. The member countries of the G-7 “will never recognize the borders” that Moscow tries to modify with force, as announced by the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, at a press conference after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the group with Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Territorial Policy, at Weissenhaus, in Germany. “This is not our war, it is the war of [Vladímir] Putin, but we do have a responsibility,” Baerbock said. “What we do and, above all, what we don’t do, will be noticed in the world for many years,” he added.

Russia cuts off electricity supply to Finland. RAO Nordic Oy, the European subsidiary of the Russian energy company Inter RAO, has cut the supply of electricity to Finland “due to payment problems” as of this Saturday, as the company had indicated yesterday on its website and has confirmed today the Finnish operator, Fingrid. Russian electricity represents barely 10% of the Scandinavian country’s consumption, according to Fingrid, which has assured that the national grid will not be affected.

The Kremlin assures that it does not have “hostile intentions” towards Sweden and Finland before their possible entry into NATO. Moscow has warned this Saturday that it “will respond appropriately” if NATO deploys its nuclear arsenal near the border with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has announced, according to local agencies. However, the Kremlin assures that it does not have “hostile intentions” towards Sweden and Finland in view of their possible entry into NATO, although it emphasizes that these Nordic countries have no “real” reasons for joining the Alliance.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office denounces 227 dead minors and 420 wounded since the beginning of the invasion. The Ukrainian Children’s Prosecutor’s Office has reported that at least 227 children have died and more than 420 have been injured in attacks carried out by Russia since the beginning of its invasion of the country, on February 24, until this Saturday.

In the image, by Emilio Morenatti for AP, a young woman cries at the funeral of her father, a soldier killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, this Saturday in Lviv.