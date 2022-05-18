What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 83rd day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17:

Russia to declare members of the Azov battalion terrorists. The Russian authorities have begun to process at full speed a series of measures aimed at imprisoning in the country the prisoners of the Azov battalion made in Ukraine. Just after kyiv announced the end of its nearly three-month fight at the Mariupol steelworks, the Russian State Duma, its lower house, announced that it will debate an express resolution this Wednesday to prevent the exchange with Ukraine “of Nazi criminals” , as the Kremlin qualifies them.

At least seven other buses leave the Azovstal plant. At least seven buses with Ukrainian militiamen have left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol (southeastern Ukraine) on Tuesday, according to the Reuters agency citing a witness. The evacuation is carried out under the terms of the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to remove from the plant the militiamen who were still resisting inside after almost three months of war and more than a month of siege.

Putin blames the West for making energy more expensive in the world with sanctions “for political reasons”. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused European countries of driving up energy prices by imposing sanctions on his country “for absolutely political reasons”. According to the president, the punitive measures promoted against Russia for launching the largest offensive in Europe since World War II have been due “to its own ambitions and pressure from the American overlord.” “They are trying to blame us for this energy inflation,” he said.

Sweden and Finland will submit their NATO application on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland will submit their applications for NATO membership tomorrow, Wednesday, in Brussels, as announced by the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, at a press conference together with the Finnish President, Sauli Niinistö.

The International Criminal Court sends 42 experts to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Tuesday the dispatch to Ukraine of a team of 42 experts, the largest in number of troops in the institution’s history, to investigate accusations of war crimes committed during the Russian invasion. “I confirm that today my office sent a team made up of 42 investigators, criminalistics experts and other support personnel to Ukraine,” Karim Khan said in a statement, indicating that it is “the most important mission in terms of troops ever deployed. on the ground at one time.

France promises to intensify its delivery of weapons to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Tuesday to “intensify” the delivery of arms to Ukraine by France, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement from the Elysee, Macron has also indicated to Zelensky that he is ready to respond to other demands for support.

Slovakia proposes a special tax on Russian oil to discourage its use. The Slovakian Minister of Finance, Igor Matovic, has proposed this Tuesday a special tax on Russian oil to compensate for its price difference with Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe. According to Matovic, the rate would be equivalent to 30% of the difference between the price of Russian oil and Brent. The goal is to encourage the only refinery in the country to look for alternative sources.

In the photo by Alexander Ermochenko, for Reuters, buses with Ukrainian prisoners arriving in Olenivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk.