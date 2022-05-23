Russian troops advance in the east with strong local resistance, according to kyiv

Russian troops continue their attempts to “break through the Ukrainian defense and advance” to the border of the pro-Russian region of Lugansk, from neighboring and also pro-Russian Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday in your Facebook page.

After the occupation of the city of Mariupol, the Russians have concentrated their efforts on trying to control Donbas, the eastern region of the country that includes the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, with a pro-Russian majority and self-proclaimed independent republics, recognized by Moscow a few days before. to order the invasion of the neighboring country.

The military report highlights that the Belarusian Armed Forces have intensified their reconnaissance activities and are deploying additional units of troops near the border between Ukraine and Belarus. Specifically, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, which border the two countries, the Belarusians are expanding reconnaissance activities and are deploying additional units in the areas adjacent to the border in the Gomel region, in southern Belarus. The Ukrainian Army maintains that there is still a threat of air and missile attacks against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

In Slobozhansk, in the center of Ukraine, units of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District and the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation are trying to hold their positions on the front lines of the Kharkov region, whose capital, the second largest city in the country, has already stopped being bombed.

Units of the Western, Eastern and Central Military Districts and the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Federation Baltic Sea Fleet are preparing to resume an offensive on the Sloviansk front, one of the cities hardest hit in recent days .

In that same area and according to the military report, the Russian troops tried to advance on the town of Dovhenke, but the Ukrainian defense forces repelled their attacks and the Russians suffered losses and withdrew.

On the Severodonetsk front, in the east of the country —and another of the hardest hit—, the efforts of the Russian Army are focused on capturing the city of the same name, although they also carried out an assault operation near Toshkivka.

Russia has carried out airstrikes in the last 24 hours against civilian infrastructure in towns in various regions such as Avdiivka, Novoselivka Druha, Novomykhailivka and Mykilske.

Due to the losses suffered in the hostilities, Russia was forced to deploy T-62 tanks that were intended for the reserve battalion tactical groups that are being formed and prepared for deployment in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military report. In addition, Russia is now deploying previously damaged and repairable military hardware to replenish ammunition and equipment lost in various battles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army claims to have repulsed 11 Russian attacks on the Donetsk and Lugansk fronts in the last 24 hours and to have destroyed six Russian tanks, ten armored combat vehicles and six motorized vehicles.

They also shot down an Orlan-10 UAV aircraft and a Su-25 aircraft on these fronts. The air and anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force also shot down four Russian cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian Army war report. (EUROPE PRESS)