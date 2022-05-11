Svetlana Tijanóvskaya: “Without a free Ukraine, Belarus will not be free. Without a free Belarus, Ukraine will not be safe”

The Sakharov Prize winner Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile, assured this Tuesday in Prague: “We continue to fight for Belarus, but also for Ukraine. Without a free Ukraine, Belarus will not be free, just as without a free Belarus. Ukraine will not be safe.” The statements came after a meeting with the head of the Czech lower house, Marketa Pekarova. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has accused the regime of the Belarusian leader, Alexandr Lukashenko, of being an accomplice of Russia in the attack that his country has suffered since last February 24.

Tijanóvskaya, who also met on Tuesday with the Czech Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky, said that her compatriots “do not want to live in tyranny”, but to be “part of Europe”. The opposition has transferred to Prague her wish that during the Czech presidency of the European Union, in the second half of this year, the Eastern Association, which groups six countries of the former Eastern bloc, including Ukraine and Belarus, be strengthened .

The Eastern Partnership was founded during the first Czech presidency in 2007, and also includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova. Tijanóvskaya, who has lived in exile in Lithuania since 2020, visited Prague in September 2021, where she asked the Czechs for help in launching an international investigation into the crimes of what she called Lukashenko’s “dictatorship”. The Belarusian president is accused of a growing repression against opponents since he won the 2020 elections, considered fraudulent by the US and the EU.

Reports the EFE agency.