Nine informants have already died in the Ukraine war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has claimed the lives of eight professional journalists and one citizen journalist. Of the list of deceased, six are Ukrainians, including the citizen journalist. Three of them are foreign informers. The latest victim was Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who had worked as a photographer and cameraman for various national and international media. Levin, who had disappeared on March 13 near kyiv, was found dead on April 2 with two shots, presumably by the Russian Army.

The first informant killed in the war in Ukraine was the Ukrainian television cameraman Yevgeni Sakun, who had collaborated with various international media and who currently worked for the local television channel kyiv LIVE. The death occurred on March 3, 2022 during the bombing of the Russian army against the television broadcasting tower in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. An attack that also cost the lives of five soldiers and five civilians.

The second casualty was that of the Ukrainian journalist Viktor Dudar, who had enlisted as a volunteer in the Ukrainian army. He was killed on March 6 in fighting near the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova said.

The Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Viktor Dedov, chief operator of the SigmaTV television network, died on March 11 during the siege of the city of Mariupol as a result of the impact of two mortars on the apartment building where he lived.

The first informant of non-Ukrainian origin during the war in the former Soviet republic was the American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, killed by Russian troops during a shooting on March 13 in Irpin, a Ukrainian town west of kyiv. The Colombian-American photojournalist Juan Arredondo was also injured in the action.

Two workers for the American Fox News television network, Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshinova, were killed on March 15 when their vehicle was attacked in Horenka, on the outskirts of kyiv. An action in which his partner, Benjamin Hall, was injured.

The last two deaths have been that of the Russian dissident journalist Oksana Baulina, who died on March 23 while recording images of the destruction caused by Russian troops in a shopping center in kyiv. The Russian informant, who had been forced to leave her country because of her work on Navalni’s foundation, was currently working for The Insider, an internet page critical of the Kremlin. Some information suggests that the informant could have been the victim of a selective attack by the Russian Army after being geolocated by her mobile phone signal.

Finally, on April 2, the lifeless body of a Ukrainian photojournalist, Maks Levin, who disappeared on March 13 in a combat zone near kyiv, was located near the village of Guta Mezhyguirska. The body of the journalist, who worked for national and international media, including Reuters, BBC and Associated Press, had received two bullet wounds, presumably carried out by members of the Russian army, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

To this list must be added the death of Dilerbek Shakirov on February 26 in the town of Zelenivka, on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Shakirov was a citizen journalist who contributed to the weekly navkolo tebe (Around you) and his death was confirmed by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense today published a tweet explaining that the Russian invaders killed the documentary filmmaker while he was trying to escape from Mariupol. Born in 1976, he was assassinated this Saturday in the city where he had been filming the siege by Russian troops. He was known, among other works, for his documentary Mariupolis, awarded in 2016 at the Berlinale. (Efe and EL PAÍS)