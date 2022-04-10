The Red Cross has not been able to enter Mariupol for the last week

The head of the Red Cross delegation in Ukraine, Pascal Hundt, stated this Sunday that his staff were unable to enter the city of Mariupol, the target of intense Russian bombardment, for the last week. “Our team tried for five days to enter Mariúpol,” Hundt told the British network Sky News. “The security guarantees we had were not good, so about 20 kilometers away from Mariupol we had to turn around,” he has recounted about one such attempt.

“It is a difficult journey, because you have to cross the front line, you have to go through many checkpoints. Sometimes the people at those checkpoints, the soldiers, are not informed of your journey,” he detailed. That is “just one example of how complicated it is to turn agreements between capitals into actions” to facilitate humanitarian aid, according to Hundt.

The head of the mission in Ukraine of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has assured that people in the southern area of ​​Mariupol continue without food, water, or heating systems. “It really is hell,” he said.

Hundt has also warned that the attack that killed at least 50 people on Friday at the Kramatorsk station in the east of the country has caused many Ukrainians to give up trying to evacuate their cities by train and are opting for private vehicles. “Today we were in Chernihiv, in the north of the country, and we see basically the same picture everywhere, it’s really disheartening,” he said. “We talk to the locals, we find people totally desperate, without food, without electricity, without water, without heating, they have to go outside to light a fire and cook, they are living in horrible conditions,” he described. (Eph)