Russia points out that there is no progress in the negotiations with Ukraine

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, informed the media on Wednesday about the result of the talks held the previous day with Ukraine in Istanbul. Peskov has explained that there is no progress in the negotiations, although he does note some “positive” points in the conversation.

“We cannot see progress, a fairly long job awaits us,” said the spokesman for the Putin Executive during his daily telephone press conference. According to Peskov, among the positive elements it can be noted that the Ukrainian side began to “formulate and put on paper” its proposals. “Until now we had not achieved it,” he assured.

The spokesman thus lowers the expectations created the day before by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, who alluded for the first time on Tuesday to the possibility of a “treaty” between Moscow and kyiv after negotiations that he described as “constructive” . The Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, acknowledged “progress” in the negotiations with Ukraine the day before, in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, while remaining adamant about his willingness to continue with the offensive in eastern Ukraine. That country.

“After today’s substantive conversation we have agreed and proposed an arrangement, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the start of the treaty,” Medinski said after the meeting, referring to the possibility of a meeting between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian chief negotiator then indicated that the Ukrainian proposals include kyiv’s renunciation of its intention to join NATO and Ukraine’s commitment to permanent neutrality, to being a country free of nuclear weapons and not to place any type of weapons of mass destruction. nor foreign troops. According to Medinski, in exchange Ukraine demands international security guarantees and assumes that Russia will not oppose its entry into the European Union.

The Ukrainian proposals, he added, contemplate kyiv’s renunciation of trying to recover by military means the Crimean peninsula and the port of Sevastopol, to which, as well as the territories of the pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk that do not control the Ukrainian authorities will not extend international security guarantees.

This Wednesday, the Kremlin has stated that throughout the day Medinski would offer more comments on the talks in Istanbul. At the same time, he added that under no conditions was Russia going to discuss with Ukraine the fate of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. “Crimea is part of the Russian Federation. According to our Constitution, we cannot discuss with anyone the fate of a territory of the Russian Federation, that is ruled out,” Peskov said. (EFE and Reuters)