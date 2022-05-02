What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 68th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2:

Evacuees from the Mariupol steelworks on their way to Zaporizhia. The buses of evacuees with the help of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, a redoubt of the Ukrainian residence in the port city, continue their advance to Zaporizhia. “There has been shelling every day. All the time we spent in the bunker they were shelling us,” said Olga Savina, 65, one of the evacuees. The departure from the port city has been delayed this Mondayas reported on Telegram by the Mariupol City Council, which has highlighted that hundreds of people are still trapped in the Azovstal steelworks.

Attack with fatalities in Odessa. The governor of the Odessa region has reported that there are “dead and wounded” in this port city due to the attack on Monday afternoon by a Russian missile. Since the beginning of the invasion, The UN has confirmed that the number of dead civilians now amounts to 3,153although the actual figure will be “considerably higher”.

EU energy ministers finalize an embargo on Russian oil. After the Russian gas supply cuts to Poland and Bulgaria announced last week, this Monday the EU energy ministers met in Brussels to address the energy situation. The Twenty-seven are studying a new package of economic sanctions that will hit the Kremlin where it can hurt the most: decreeing an embargo on Russian oil, the sale of which represents, in times of peace, around 42,000 million euros a year for Moscow.

Finland cancels a contract to create a nuclear plant with Russia. The Fennovoima energy consortium has canceled a contract with the Russian state-owned company Rosatom to build the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant in Finland, which would have increased the country’s energy dependency on Moscow. Fennovoima has alleged “significant delays and inability to deliver the project” and has insisted that “the war in Ukraine has worsened the risks” of the project.

Ukraine claims that Russia has destroyed 38,000 buildings in the country. The ombudsman of Ukraine, Liudmila Denisova, has denounced on her Telegram account that Russian troops are destroying “the critical infrastructure of cities, they have destroyed about 38,000 buildings and 220,000 Ukrainians have been left homeless.” Denisova has had a call with Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, whom she has asked to “take more active measures to save” people trapped in besieged cities.

Russia will not be at the UNESCO press freedom conference. “Unesco has followed the example of a group of well-known and very biased countries that promote the policy of canceling Russia in the international arena,” the Russian Foreign Ministry has communicated, which has assured that the UN organization has vetoed Moscow in one of the events of the World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday.

The United States plans to reopen its Embassy in kyiv at the end of May. If conditions allow, the US Embassy in kyiv will reopen at the end of May, the Head of Business of the diplomatic legation, Kristina Kvien, has announced.

PHOTO: Image from this Monday of the convoy of vehicles with evacuees from the Azovstal steelworks, in an image provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AFP)