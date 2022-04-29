What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 64th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28:

Guterres assures that the UN is doing “everything possible” to evacuate the Mariupol steelworks. The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, met this Thursday afternoon with the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, in kyiv. “It is very important that you have come to our country at this difficult time,” Zelensky stressed. Guterres has indicated that he will do “everything possible” to achieve an evacuation at the Azovstal plant, where the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol is still surrounded.

Explosions in kyiv. In the late afternoon, two explosions have shaken the Ukrainian capital, according to several eyewitnesses. The extent and origin of these impacts are not yet known.

Biden asks Congress for an additional 31 billion euros to help Ukraine. “We are not attacking Russia, but helping Ukraine defend itself from a brutal invasion,” US President Joe Biden said Thursday in an appearance at the White House. He has announced the request to Congress for an additional 31,000 million euros in economic, military and humanitarian aid for the defense of the Ukrainians against Russian aggression and has proposed to donate to Ukraine the funds confiscated from Russian oligarchs sanctioned.

Gazprom says that Poland buys Russian gas through Germany. After the Russian gas supply cutoff to Poland and Bulgaria announced by the Russian company Gazprom after its refusal to pay in rubles, the Russian company has assured that Poland continues to consume its gas. “Poland buys Russian gas, but now in Germany, from where it receives through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline,” said Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kuprianov.

Spanish military aid for Ukraine arrives in Poland. The logistics ship of the Army Ysabel Poland has arrived with 200 tons of military aid and 40 trucks for Ukraine, after a week of crossing.

Fine of 39,000 euros from Russia to Twitter for not removing prohibited content. A Moscow court on Thursday fined the social network Twitter to pay a fine of 39,000 euros for not removing content prohibited by Russian law.

Mariupol: 50 air raids in one night. The Ombudsman of Ukraine, Liudmila Denisova, has denounced that on the night of April 28 alone “Russian troops carried out 50 air strikes, using phosphorus bombs, missiles and artillery” in Mariupol (southeast), surrounded by troops russians

Ukraine investigates 10 Russian soldiers for war crimes in Bucha. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation against 10 Russian soldiers accused of war crimes committed in Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv. “Ten soldiers from the 64th Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade are under investigation,” he said.

45 Ukrainians freed in a new exchange of prisoners of war. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk has announced that 45 Ukrainians “have been released from Russian captivity, 13 officers and 20 soldiers.” In addition to the military, Russia has released 12 civilians.

Sweden rules out a referendum on joining NATO. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has refused to call a referendum on her country’s possible entry into NATO. “I think it’s a bad idea for different reasons. It is a topic that I do not think is suitable for a popular consultation, ”she has assured.

PHOTO: The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, together with the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, this Thursday in kyiv. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP)