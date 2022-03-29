What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 33rd day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28:

Possible poisoning of Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich (still owner of Chelsea) and two members of the Ukrainian negotiating team presented symptoms “consistent with chemical weapons poisoning” in the early hours of March 3-4, after meeting with Russian negotiators to discuss a ceasefire. He has revealed The Wall Street Journal in an investigation confirmed by the Russian portal critical of the government Bellingcat.

New round of negotiations in Istanbul. Russia and Ukraine have expressed this Monday their confidence in approaching positions in the new negotiating round scheduled for Tuesday, which will be held face to face in Istanbul. The Turkish government is making extensive diplomatic efforts to mediate between the two countries and achieve a peace agreement.

The UN wants to mediate to achieve a “humanitarian ceasefire”. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has announced in New York that Martin Griffiths, his Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, will try to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a “humanitarian ceasefire”. In the European Parliament, the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, stressed that “the invasion of Russia has been an attack against the international community”.

The mayor of Mariupol calls for the evacuation and puts the death toll in the city at 5,000. Vadim Boichenko, mayor of Mariupol, has assured that 5,000 citizens of the city, 210 of them children, have died in this port city in southeastern Ukraine since the beginning of its siege by the Russian army, 27 days ago. In addition, Boichenko has called for the evacuation of the 160,000 civilians who remain trapped without basic supplies in the city.

Eurojust will support the investigation of war crimes. The European judicial cooperation agency (Eurojust) has announced that it will support the team made up of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine to investigate allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine. Those responsible for this joint work will coordinate with those of the International Criminal Court, which is carrying out its own investigation.

Russia will restrict access to its territory to citizens of “unfriendly” countries. “A draft presidential decree is being prepared to introduce retaliatory visa measures related to the unfriendly actions of several foreign governments,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. That list of countries “not friends” of Russia includes the US, Canada, the EU, the UK, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, among others. others.

Russia’s last independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, suspend its activity. The last fully independent Kremlin newspaper that had not been blocked or declared a foreign agent in Russia, Novaya Gazeta, has announced that it is suspending its activity until the end of the war. In 2021, this outlet and its director received the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in defense of press freedom.

Heineken and Carlsberg brewers leave the Russian market. Danish brewer Carlsberg and Dutch brewer Heniken have announced they are abandoning their business interests in Russia. Carlsberg will divest its stake in Baltika, the country’s largest brewer, of which it owns 27%.

PHOTO: Image of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich taken on March 14 at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport. (Reuters / Stringer)