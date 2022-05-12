Draghi and Biden discuss the idea of ​​putting a ceiling on the price of gas and oil

By Miguel Jimenez (Washington). The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, discussed in their meeting at the White House on Tuesday the possibility of establishing a ceiling on oil and gas prices, as explained by Draghi in a conference press conference at the Italian embassy in Washington. “The idea is to create a cartel of buyers or to persuade the big producers to increase production.” “There is still a lot of work to be done on the idea,” admitted the prime minister.

Draghi has explained that it was he who raised with Biden the possibility of putting a ceiling on the price of gas. The Italian prime minister assures that the idea was received favorably, although Biden said that he was more interested in limiting the rise in oil. Both expressed their dissatisfaction with the malfunctioning of the oil and gas markets, which in their opinion do not really respond to the forces of supply and demand. That is why they are considering putting a ceiling on the price of both oil and gas.

In any case, this is a very initial analysis and it is necessary to move forward and build agreements, particularly in Europe, where there are different points of view. According to Draghi, the reflection arises from analyzing “the market power that Europe has as a buyer” and from being aware of the financial aid that is being provided to Putin with the purchase of gas and oil. They also spoke that any effort in energy matters should not be to the detriment of investment in renewable energies. “The need to break free from gas dependency is even greater now than it was in recent months,” she said.

Draghi and Biden discussed the danger of a food and humanitarian crisis due to the shortage caused by the blockade on exports of different grains from Ukraine and also from Russia, Draghi explained. And they raised the need to reach an agreement to unblock the ports and allow exports from Ukraine.

For his part, Biden has put on the table the need to “look to the future” and start thinking about the “reconstruction of Ukraine”. One of the big questions is what kind of peace is wanted, Draghi has said. “There are many possibilities, but before reaching that point, all parties, in particular Russia and the United States, need to make an effort to come to the table.” The Italian prime minister believes that it was not possible before because Russia believed that it had an easy win at hand, but now that this has been proven not to be the case, it’s time to trade.

Asked about inflation, Draghi, who was president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and, therefore, guarantor of price stability in the euro zone, said that “the task of central banks is not easy” because they must raise rates to combat inflation, but at the same time they risk causing a recession. Draghi has indicated that Lagarde is aware of this risk. He has indicated that the situation is different in the United States, where the country is very close to full employment. On the part of the Italian Government, what he proposes is to attenuate the loss of purchasing power of the weakest sectors of society, he has indicated.