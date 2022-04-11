Ukraine claims that Russia continues its offensive in Donetsk (east) and Mariupol (southern)

Russia continues its offensive in the Donetsk region (in the east of the country) and in the city of Mariupol, in addition to creating an “offensive group of troops” in the Dnipro region, according to the latest part of the High Command of the Ukrainian Army at the beginning of the 47th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The enemy continues to create an offensive group of troops to act in the direction of Slobozhanski (Dnipro region) and “probably in the next few days the occupiers will try to resume the offensive”, says the last part of the Ukrainian Army.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy continues to focus on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne and Novobahmutivka, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol, where, “with the support of artillery and aviation, the occupiers continue to raid the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport”.

During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, destroying five tanks, eight armored units, six vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems, always according to the part of the Ukrainian Army.

The High Command of Ukraine further denounces that “it is possible that the armed forces of the Russian Federation will carry out provocative actions in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state.”

Meanwhile, the latest report from the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW, for its acronym in English) explains that Russian forces have gained ground in the city of Mariupol in the last 24 hours and have reinforced operations along the Izium-Sloviansk axis, key in the future Donbas offensive, “but they did not achieve other territorial gains”

Mariupol, according to this institute, is divided in two; the center of the city, in Russian hands, and the main port of Mariupol, in the southwest, and the Azovstal steel plant, in the east, which remain in Ukrainian hands. (EFE)