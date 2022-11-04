The Russian authorities in Kherson anticipate the withdrawal of their troops from the city in the face of the Ukrainian offensive

By Javier G. Cuesta (Moscow).

The authorities imposed by the Kremlin in the Ukrainian territory of Kherson practically give up the northwestern part of the province and its capital. “Most likely, our units, our soldiers, will move to the other area of ​​the Kherson region,” admitted the deputy head of the Russian military administration in the area, Kirill Stremousov, referring to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. . Furthermore, at the same time that he was making these statements on one of the prime-time programs of Russian propaganda channels, ‘Solovyov Live’, the Russian flag was disappearing from the regional Administration building.

This collaborationist politician, wanted for treason by kyiv, reiterated his pleas for Ukrainian citizens to voluntarily leave the provincial capital, the only one that still controls Moscow of all those conquered since February. “Those people who did not have time to move should leave as soon as possible,” Stremousov implored. If not for good, the authorities have announced a forced eviction from November 6.

Stremousov also published various videos on his personal Telegram channel where he repeated the same message. In one of them, recorded in the middle of the street and in a store, dozens of Ukrainian residents were seen leading a normal life, while the politician complained that they had not left their homes due to the imminent arrival of the Ukrainian army. “The people remain in Kherson”, he lamented while assuring that “the Nazis, with American help, do not stop bombing the civil infrastructure of the city”. The residents of his own video didn’t seem to mind these alarmist claims.

In another of his recordings, Stremousov appeared inside a car full of junk. In that speech he assured that “everything is in order in Kherson” and “life goes on”, although he recognized that the attempts to break through his defensive lines “do not stop”.

On the other hand, the Russian authorities have prohibited the passage of vehicles from the southeast bank to the northeast, although they allow them to leave the city in the opposite direction and ensure that “the temporary cessation of communication will not affect the transport of food and essential goods ”.

Added to Stremousov’s statements was the disappearance of the Russian flag from both the regional Administration building and the Ushakov Maritime Academy. The Russian authorities explained to the Ura newspaper that the headquarters have moved to the city of Genichesk, tens of kilometers further to the southeast, very close to the border with the Crimean peninsula.

Komsomólskaya Pravda’s war correspondent, Alexander Kots, toured the city of Kherson and published a video in which the Russian tricolor flag hung from other public buildings, such as the City Hall, and several schools.

In the image, uploaded to Telegram by the Ukrainian military governor of Kherson province, Gennadi Laguta, the regional Administration building without the Russian flag.