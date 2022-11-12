The Kremlin rules out giving up Kherson in hypothetical negotiations

By Javier G. Cuesta from Moscow

The Kremlin has ensured that the entire Kherson region is non-negotiable. “The province is a subject of the Russian Federation. This is fixed and defined by law, and there is not and cannot be any change”, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, underlined this Friday, after the withdrawal of his troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River. The representative of the Russian president has responded with a brief “no” when asked if this withdrawal is a humiliation for the president, and he has repeatedly refused to comment on this action. “I do not have nothing to add. For any broader comments, please contact the Ministry of Defence”, he has insisted.

Putin, the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, was not present at the high command meeting where Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu approved the withdrawal proposed by his new commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin. Likewise, Putin will also not attend the next G-20 summit, which will be held in Indonesia. “It was a decision by the head of state related to his agenda and the need for him to be in the Russian Federation,” Peskov explained.

Kherson province, formally annexed by the Kremlin in late September Along with Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk, it would be out of the dialogue table, according to the Kremlin. All those territories were included in the Russian constitution after the organization of a pseudo-referendum in areas that it does not fully control in the midst of the war and with a large part of the exiled population.

“The conflict in Ukraine can be resolved either by completing the objectives of the special military operation or through peace negotiations, which is also possible, but due to the position of kyiv, it is impossible to hold talks if (this) it doesn’t change,” added Peskov. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, again showed himself willing to negotiate a few days ago, but with very clear red lines: all Ukrainian territory must be returned by Russia.