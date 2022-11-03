Russia continues its attacks against key infrastructure in Ukraine

The Russian Army continued last night with its attacks against key infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine, including in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the bombings have destroyed a service station, an industrial plant and other facilities.

“Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of November 2-3, hitting energy and water supply infrastructure facilities in the city of Kryvyi Rih, a gas station in Nikopol, and an industrial plant in Pavlohrad.” , assured this Thursday Valentin Reznichenko, head of the regional Military Administration on Telegram.

The information was also confirmed on his Telegram account by Mikola Lukashuk, head of the Council of this region in southern Ukraine, close to the battle lines between Russians and Ukrainians.

Reznichenko added that “several large-scale attacks took place last night… The Russians attacked power and water supply infrastructure facilities in Krivi Rih, causing considerable damage. Emergency services are working on the spot.”

For his part, Lukashuk specified that the Krivi Rih power plant had been hit by a Russian bomb drone, while the water supply network had been destroyed by a missile. In this offensive, the Russian forces used Grad rockets and heavy artillery, according to the sources collected by the Ukrainian agencies.

The Russians also damaged an apartment block, two private houses, a university, a car repair shop, a furniture factory, an industrial plant and several power lines in Nikopol, in the same region, where Dnipro is located, the fourth most populous city in the country.

More than 1,000 homes in the area have lost power as a result of the Russian attacks. Electrical engineers have been dispatched to repair the damage and restore the power supply, the military officials added.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the attacks.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported for his part, explosions during the early morning in this city near Zaporizhia occupied by the Russians, the Kyiv Independent newspaper reported.

According to Fedorov, a part of the premises of a compressor factory for industrial air conditioners, which Russian troops have been using to house their troops, was destroyed in the attack.

Meanwhile, units of the Skhid Air Command (East) Ukraine shot down four Iranian-made Shahed-136 bomb drones over the Nikopol district.