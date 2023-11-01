Iran claims that the US sent soldiers to Israel to “supervise and direct” the offensive in Gaza

The Iranian authorities stated this Tuesday that the United States has sent soldiers to Tel Aviv to “supervise and direct” the military offensive launched against the Gaza Strip after the attacks carried out on October 7 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Jatam al Anbia Headquarters – the body of the Iranian Armed Forces in charge of coordinating operations – has indicated that Tehran has intelligence information that points to the presence in Tel Aviv of these commanders of the US Army and Navy.

Ali Rashid has stated that these people would be in an underground base in the capital of Israel and has stressed that “this shows that the United States’ measures contradict its statements about containing the war in the region,” according to the Iranian news agency. Tasnim.

Thus, he has denounced that the United States “has delivered thousands of bombs and missiles” to Israel and gives “orders and support on the ground”, despite which he has insisted that “the Palestinian resistance” will manage to “inflict a defeat on the Zionist regime.” and to the United States.