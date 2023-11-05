Important

Israel launches new attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

The Defense Forces of

Israel

(IDF) have reported this Saturday of new attacks against positions of the Hezbollah party-militia in southern Lebanon, directed among other objectives against cells that were allegedly trying to carry out shots into Israeli territory.

Specifically, they have reported attacks against “two terrorist squads that were trying to shoot from Lebanon” and the destruction of “an observation post” of Hezbollah. The Army has released a video about the actions taken on this front in recent hours.

The tension on the border between

Israel

and Lebanon

has increased following the attacks carried out by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. The leader of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, gave his first speech on Friday since the current wave of violence broke out and, although he left all options open for a possible escalation, he noted that what happened on October 7 was an operation “one hundred per hundred Palestinian.