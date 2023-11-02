The breakdown of Bolivia’s relations with Israel, “a capitulation to terrorism”

“The decision of the Bolivian government to cut diplomatic ties with Israel is a capitulation to terrorism and the regime of the Ayatollahs of Iran,” said the spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat.

“The Bolivian government is aligned with the terrorist organization Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 people, including children, women, babies and the elderly,” he added. “Israel condemns Bolivia’s support for terrorism and its submission to the Iranian regime, which attest to the values ​​that the Bolivian government represents.”

The left-wing Bolivian government, led by President Luis Arce, broke diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday. Bolivia “has made the determination to break diplomatic relations with the State of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” said Vice Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani.