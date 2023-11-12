Important

More than 2,000 foreigners have crossed into Egypt from Gaza, including about 700 on Thursday

More than 2,000 foreign citizens have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, which connects with Egypt, since evacuations began on November 1, including some 700 people who left the Palestinian territory on Thursday.

To the provisional count, confirmed by sources from the Egyptian border services to the American network CNN, several hundred more people will probably be added this Friday, according to the documents released daily by the administration of Gaza, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). ). Specifically, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders of the Strip has released a list with 594 potential evacuees, among which there are 266 citizens with Canadian passports and 107 Romanians, although there are also people from the United States, Indonesia, Poland, Brazil, Russia , India, Albania, China, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand and Malaysia.