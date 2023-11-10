Important

Israel says it has killed several Hamas commanders involved in the October 7 attacks

The Israeli Army reported this Friday that it has killed several commanders of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) allegedly involved in the attacks carried out on October 7 by the Palestinian armed group against Israeli territory, an offensive that resulted in more of 1,400 dead.

Israeli forces have indicated that they have carried out a series of operations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas “terrorists”, including members of the elite Nujba force, following “intelligence information provided to soldiers by the Shin Bet agency.” ». Thus, they have indicated that this campaign has resulted in the death of Ahmed Musa, commander of Nujba, and Amir Alhandi, commander, both hiding in the Gazan refugee camp of Jabalia, according to a message broadcast through their account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.