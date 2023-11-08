The border crossing with Egypt reopens to evacuate foreigners from Gaza

After two and a half days closed, this Monday afternoon the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was reopened. Since last Wednesday, foreigners, Palestinians with dual nationality and seriously injured people were being evacuated through this border post. But on Saturday departures from Gaza were suspended due to the bombing the previous day of a convoy of ambulances, which were taking wounded people to Rafah to be treated in Egypt.

The Israeli Army recognized this attack, but justified it by alleging that Hamas terrorists were in the ambulances. For its part, the United States assures that the Islamist organization has tried to sneak its guerrillas into the lists of wounded who were going to be evacuated. Faced with these accusations, from the Palestinian side and from Egypt, security guarantees for ambulance convoys were demanded from Israel. After two and a half days of tug-of-war, the Gaza General Crossing and Border Authority has opened the Rafah crossing for those whose departure was authorized from November 1 to 4, when its daily lists stopped being published. After the evacuation of hundreds of foreigners, the imminent departure of between 140 and 170 people with Spanish passports is expected.