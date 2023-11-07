Last minute of the war between Hamas and Israel

The Pope urges a ceasefire in Gaza and asks to think about “all the children”

Pope Francis has urged this Sunday a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

and has asked to think about all the children involved in this and other wars. “This is killing their future,” the Pontiff lamented after the Angelus from St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican, from where he showed his concern for the “serious situation in Palestine and Israel, where so many people have lost their lives.” .

“I ask you to stop in the name of God, to cease fire,” he demanded, to emphasize that he hopes that “all avenues will be followed to avoid an extension” of the conflict, that “the wounded will be helped” and that “the help reaches the population of »

who faces a “very serious” humanitarian situation.

The Pontiff has also demanded the “immediate” release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, including children. In this sense, he has urged us to think about “all the children involved in this war”, as well as those affected by other conflicts, such as the one in Ukraine.