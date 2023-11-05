Important

Israel to reopen route to southern Gaza for civilians for four hours

The Israeli Army

announced in the early hours of this Sunday that it will give a

within four hours

for civilians from the Gaza Strip to move south.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arab media spokesperson Avichay Adraee has said that “the IDF will allow traffic on the Salah al Din highway tomorrow.”

between ten (10.00) in the morning and two (14.00) in the afternoon

” (local time). »

“For your safety, take advantage of the next moment to move south beyond Wadi Gaza,” he requested through the social network X, formerly Twitter.

In the same message, Adraee has denounced that Hamas has fired mortar and anti-tank shells this Saturday against its forces, “who wanted to open the road from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south in order to protect themselves,” which has prevented them from The opening of the aforementioned will take place before.

«If you care about yourself and your loved ones, please head south according to our instructions. Rest assured, Hamas leaders are already taking measures to protect themselves,” the IDF representative concluded.

#عاجل يا سكان غزة،

?? التي حرصت على فتح الطريق من شمال قطاع غزة نحو جنوبه لتتمكنوا من حماي ة أنفسكم. عناصر حماس نفذوا ذلك لانهم أرادوا ان تبقوا دروعًا بشرية لهم ولقادت هم.

🔴أود أن أخبركم أنه بالرغم من ذلك فان جيش… pic.twitter.com/Z2LIs4J2FR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 4, 2023