Follow live the vote on the motion of censure against the French Government of Michel Barnier, result, votes and last minute today from the National Assembly.

18:00 The keys to the motions of censure presented against Michael Barnier Who has presented the motion? New Popular Front (NFP), which brings together all the left, and National Rally (AN, extreme right), Marine Le Pen’s party. How many votes are needed to overthrow the Government? It is necessary for 289 deputies to vote for censure. To begin with, 325 of the 577 deputies of the AN have announced that they will vote on the motion of censure presented by the NFP, of which La Francia Insumisa (LFI, extreme left), the PS, the PCF and the Greens are part. Unless unforeseen, not at all likely, that majority will cause the fall of the Government. When will voting start? At the end of the interventions of all the political families present in the National Assembly, the decisive vote will be taken, late in the afternoon. If a majority votes to censure the first motion, that of the NFP, it will not be necessary to vote on Le Pen’s motion.

18:08 Marc Fesneau, deputy of the Democratic group: “They are putting the country at significant risk” The deputy of the Democratic group and former Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, has denounced that the country is being put “at a significant risk” with the motions: “We only have and had a single imperative, that of dialogue and perhaps even more, that of humility and the sense of general interest,” he stated.

17:55 Macron must return from his trip to Saudi Arabia this afternoon The President of the Republic must return to Paris late this afternoon, after his official trip to Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday afternoon, Macron said he was “confident” in the possible failure of censorship. “From Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday morning, they rushed to begin a first cycle of telephone contacts, hoping to find a new prime minister, head of government, very quickly.” Report: Juan Pedro QuiñoneroParis correspondent

17:50 Cyrielle Chatelain assures that they will not “shake” to vote in favor of the motion Cyrielle Chatelain has assured that their “hands will not shake” when voting in favor of censure: “We choose to believe that the best is still possible,” he emphasized.

17:47 Cyrielle Chatelain, deputy of the Ecologist group, takes the floor

17:41 The Republican Right deputy, Laurent Wauquiez: “These consequences will be paid by the French and all those who play this regrettable game today” The Republican Right deputy, Laurent Wauquiez, has explained that you cannot lie to citizens by saying that there will be no consequences because he claims that the French do not expect a miracle, but rather that their politicians do useful work: “There is one thing that we cannot accept here. We cannot accept that you explain that the motion of censure is not serious, that it will have no consequences. We can’t lie to the French. These consequences will be paid by the French and all those who play this regrettable game today will be held accountable before the French,” he explained.

17:30 Macron hopes to name a prime minister within 24 hours so as not to further delay the power vacuum due to Trump’s visit this weekend According to the French television network BFMTV, Macron wants to be present at the vote and hopes to name a prime minister within 24 hours. The French president hopes to have a government by this weekend before the visit of Donald Trump, who will be present to witness the reopening of Notre Dame after having suffered a fire 5 years ago.

17:21 It is the turn of Boris Vallaud, deputy of the Socialists and Related party

17:17 Le Pen, on budgets: “They have no direction or vision, they are technocratic budgets” Marine Le Pen has regretted that the prime minister has not been able to build bridges with his party to reach agreements: “We have not received more concessions than crumbs,” she said. «The budget that we reject today not only fails to fulfill your promises. It has no direction or vision, it is a technocratic budget,” said the leader of the National Group.

17:13 76% of French people do not approve the motions of censure being debated in the Assembly According to a poll published by the conservative morning newspaper ‘Le Figaro’, in which 158,000 readers participated, 76% of French people do not approve of the censure that the National Assembly (AN) could vote on this afternoon, at the initiative of the New Popular Front ( NFP), which brings together all the left, and National Rally (AN, extreme right), Marine Le Pen’s party. The survey seems to confirm the abysmal “distance” that separates public opinion, the “man on the street”, from a political class that is plunging France into an unprecedented crisis. Report: Juan Pedro Quiñonero, Paris correspondent

17:06 “Here we are at the moment of truth that will put an end to an ephemeral government” “Here we are at the moment of truth that is going to put an end to an ephemeral government,” said the leader of the National Group.

17:04 Marine Le Pen takes the stand to defend the motion presented

17:02 A Popular Front deputy opens the debate on the motion: “The real person responsible for this situation is Macron” The new Popular Front deputy, Éric Coquerel, opens the motion of censure against the French government by charging against Macron: “The real person responsible for this situation is Emmanuel Macron.” “Mr. Prime Minister, today we are making history: you because you are going to be the only prime minister censured since 1962 and I because I am carrying this motion of censure,” declared Éric Coquerel.

16:57 The French Parliament begins to debate motions of censure against the Government

16:45 Macron, on the “search and capture” of a possible new prime minister If the censorship is completed, Macron would have to begin rounds of consultation to “search and capture” a possible new prime minister capable of forming a more or less solid coalition government. According to the Constitution, new advance elections cannot be called before next June, announcing a long period of foreseeable and serious national political uncertainty.

16:31 A policy without majorities All political forces aspire to govern France. But none has the necessary majority. Marine Le Pen and the NFP have the strength to bring down the government. But they do not have a majority to govern. The historical right is very minority, without strength. It can only aspire to join a coalition. Some socialist and environmentalist leaders aspire to form a majority that could include centrists, “Macronists” and moderate conservatives. Some political friends of Emmanuel Macron aspire to negotiate a collation that includes moderate socialists. Far right and far left call for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, guilty, in their view, of the “national political chaos.”

16:20 What happens if the motion of censure goes ahead? If the motion of censure goes ahead, the entire government must resign immediately, within the next twenty-four hours. In this hypothesis, a long and uncertain political process would begin, in search of a possible majority that could govern. After the early elections last June, President Emmanuel Macron had to wait until November 5 to be able to form a government that lasted two short months. A day before the feared censorship, Macron said he was “optimistic” and “convinced” that the prolongation of the national political chaos could be avoided.

16:11 The motion numbers To overthrow the Government, it is necessary for 288 deputies to vote censure. To begin with, 325 of the 577 deputies of the AN have announced that they will vote on the motion of censure presented by the NFP, of which La Francia Insumisa (LFI, extreme left), the PS, the PCF and the Greens are part. Unless unforeseen, not at all likely, that majority will cause the fall of the Government. Another 140 deputies say they are willing to vote for the censure proposed by Marine Le Pen. Insufficient minority. Le Pen will vote for the censure proposed by the left. But the left will not vote to censure the extreme right.

16:01 The agenda Once the session is open, the first one, Eric Coquerel (far left), will take the floor, acting as prosecutor against the government. Next, on behalf of the far right, Marine Le Pen will defend her own no-confidence vote. After the double accusation, Michel Barnier, Prime Minister, will take the floor to defend his government and state budget projects. In the opinion of the threatened head of government, censorship and the fall of the government would have very serious consequences for taxpayers (more taxes) and for the Nation, mired in “chaos” without international credibility. After Barnier, the representatives of nine parliamentary groups will defend their support or rejection of the two motions of censure. At the end of the interventions of all the political families present in the National Assembly, the decisive vote will be taken, late in the afternoon. If a majority votes to censure the first motion, that of the NFP, it will not be necessary to vote on Le Pen’s motion.

15:58 The motion of censure begins at 4:00 p.m. Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly (AN), the first chamber of the national Parliament, opens at 4 this afternoon the exceptional session that must approve or reject two motions of censure against the government of Michel Barnier, prime minister, presented by the New Popular Front (NFP), which brings together all the left, and National Rally (AN, extreme right), Marine Le Pen’s party.

15:55 The extremes on the left and right coincide to knock down Barnier National Rally (AN, far-right), Marine Le Pen’s party; and La France insoumise (LFI, far left), Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party, are the dominant political forces in the new French political landscape and have programs with many points in common. Now both have presented motions of censure with the same objective: to overthrow the Government.

15:45 A country victim of unprecedented divisions At four in the afternoon this Wednesday, the National Assembly (AN), the first chamber of Parliament, will vote on the two motions of censure presented against the center-right Government of Michel Barnier, confirming a historic and unprecedented crisis, when the head of state and all political forces, from the extreme left to the extreme right, including the PS, the centers and the traditional right, have opposing opinions on the budgetary, political and institutional future.