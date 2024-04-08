A total eclipse in Mexico after 32 years

Mexico is going to witness the astronomical phenomenon of the year. Minutes after 12 noon, the Moon will come between the Sun and the Earth, creating a total solar eclipse. This event had not been seen in the country since July 1991, 32 years ago. However, not all parts of the country will see it equally.

The darkness will be total in a strip that covers three states: Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila. In Mazatlán (Sinaloa), Nazas, Lerdo, Durango and Gómez Palacio (Durango), Torreón, Cuatro Ciénegas, Monclova, Ciudad Acuña and Piedras Negras (Coahuila) the Moon will cover the entire sun for around four minutes.

In the rest of the country it will be partial. In Monterrey, for example, the proximity to the strip will cause 95% coverage of sunlight, an effect similar to the 91% that Chihuahua will experience or the 90% in Guadalajara. In the center and south of the country, the phenomenon will be less visible: in Mexico City, the lunar shadow will cover the Sun by 74%, in the port of Veracruz 65% and in the capital of Oaxaca, the solar disk will appear a 61% covered.