Aleksandre Ceferín has not minced words when referring to everything that is happening in the ”Negrerira Case”, he has not held back and has declared war on Barcelona. In an interview with the Slovenian newspaper ‘Ekipa’, he stated that everything that is happening is “one of the most serious situations in football that I have ever seen”. UEFA has an Executive Committee this coming Wednesday and the case will be analyzed.
“At the level of the Spanish League the matter is prescribed and cannot have competitive consequences. The proceedings are ongoing at the level of the Spanish civil prosecutor’s office. But as far as UEFA is concerned, there is nothing that is prescribed.”
The highest representative of European football affirms in the interview that they cannot comment directly on this because they have an independent disciplinary committee in charge of it. And secondly, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail. However, can say something: ”I have informed myself and the situation is extremely serious. It is so serious that, in my opinion, it is one of the most serious in football that I have seen.
For the Super League competition he also had his words: “Apparently they are still trying to do something, but in my opinion, just to improve their negotiating position a bit and try to negotiate something with us. They haven’t fully grasped that we have nothing to negotiate.”
In turn, he was not shy about throwing a ‘stick’ at the “saviors of football”, as he calls them: “Of course, the ego also plays a certain role in some of these people, and because of this , they still do something in this area, because over the years they have grown accustomed to everyone nodding to their resolutions.”
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#minute #Negreira #Case #Ceferín #pronounces #situation #Barcelona
Leave a Reply