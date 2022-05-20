The soap opera Mbappé seems to be coming to an end. After a full season full of speculation, the Frenchman wants to put an end to the rumors and explain his decision before the start of the summer. The exact moment is still a secret, but everything indicates that it will be soon.
So much secrecy is beginning to cause distrust in Real Madrid that believes that he is not being frank with them in the negotiations. Recently, the news broke that the attacker had agreed to sit down and listen to PSG’s latest offer. All this, added to the secrecy of Mbappé’s environment, make the whites suspect that he may have backed down, and decided to renew with the Parisian team.
The changes in the sports structure of PSG would go to the extent of convincing Mbappé, who would welcome the departure of Pochettino and Leonardo from the club. For the Frenchman, more important than money is the project, so if the Parisian leaders manage to present an ambitious one capable of winning the Champions League, they could convince Mbappé.
On the other hand, from Madrid, they trust the illusion of the French attacker in wearing the white shirt. To finish convincing him, Florentino Pérez would have also agreed to accept the transfer of a large part of the image rights to the player himself.
