Eight communities will celebrate the second covid New Year’s Eve without restrictions, while the rest will do so with limited hours and capacity, mobility and nightlife, in an attempt to stop the tsunami of infections of the omicron variant in the middle of the sixth wave of the coronavirus.

Spain, where the obligation to wear the mask outdoors has been reestablished, added this Thursday, for the tenth consecutive day, a new record of infections with a total of 161,688.

This has raised the cumulative incidence to 1,775 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, although there are already 7 autonomies that far exceed it, with more than 2,000. Specifically, the Autonomous Community of Navarra has a cumulative incidence of 3,810 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Euskadi (2,731), La Rioja (2,861), Castilla y León (2,538), Madrid (2,426), Aragon (2,455) and Extremadura (2,158).

The Canary Islands have no limitations for the remainder of the Christmas holidays after the justice rejected the night curfew that the regional government had requested, understanding that it represented “an important restriction of personal freedom.”

On the contrary, the governments of Madrid, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura, Castilla León, Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community have chosen to maintain normality and not implement limitations for this New Year’s Eve, at least for now, until they end the Christmas holidays, that yes appealing to the responsibility of the citizens. (Eph)