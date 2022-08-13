Writers, publishers and politicians show their shock at the attack on Rushdie

Shortly after the news of the attack on Rushdie broke, social networks have begun to reflect the shock of the literary community at the attack. The non-profit organization for literature and human rights PEN International, of which Rushdie was president, has published its dismay on its official Twitter account: “We are deeply concerned by the news that the former president of PEN America has been attacked today just before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. We condemn the attack and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The executive director of PEN America, Suzanne Nossel, has issued a statement saying that Rushdie had sent her an email before being attacked. “PEN America is reeling in shock and horror at the news of a brutal and premeditated attack,” Nossel writes. “Just hours before, Salman emailed me to help me with the locations of Ukrainian writers in need of shelter. sure of the serious dangers they face. Our thoughts and passions are now with our intrepid Salman, wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We fervently hope and believe that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

Writer Ian McEwan has also spoken out about the attack: “This appalling attack on my dear friend Salman represents an assault on freedom of thought and expression. These are the freedoms that underpin all our rights and freedoms. Salman has been a source of inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists around the world”, he wrote in an email addressed to Guardian.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was “horrified” by the stabbing. “Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed to death while exercising a right we should never stop defending,” Johnson tweeted, defending free speech. (Agencies)