Iranian Conservative Press Praises Rushdie’s Aggressor

The leading ultra-conservative Iranian daily, kayhancongratulated this Saturday Hadi Matar, the man who stabbed the writer Salman Rushdie this Friday, who was weighed down by a fatwa dictated by the Ayatollahs’ regime in 1989. “Bravo for this brave and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and vicious Salman Rushdie”, can be read in the newspaper whose head is appointed by the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Let us kiss the hand of the one who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife,” the text continues. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a cultural center in Chautauqua, upstate New York. Iranian authorities have so far not made an official statement on the assassination attempt on the 75-year-old intellectual.

Following the official line, all the Iranian media have labeled Mr. Rushdie an “apostate.” The newspaper Iran, a state newspaper, has said that “the devil’s neck” has been “hit by a knife”. “I will not shed tears for a writer who denounces Muslims and Islam with infinite hatred and contempt,” Mohammad Marandi, a political analyst and professor at the University of Tehran, wrote in a tweet. (AFP)

In the image, a man shows today’s edition of Iranian newspapers. The image is from Atta Kenare (AFP).