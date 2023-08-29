Marta Lois, spokesperson for Sumar in Congress: “We must eradicate machismo from sports organizations”

Sumar’s spokeswoman in Congress, Marta Lois, insists that the “Rubiales case” has not yet ended. “We are talking about the need to eradicate all the structural machismo of sports institutions,” Lois said during an interview on Telecinco’s ‘El Programa del Verano’. “It is not admissible that FIFA can ban Rubiales for three months and in the institutions are late.

Sumar, the party of the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, believes that athletes also need decent conditions to practice any type of sport. “This is not the Rubiales case, we must end Rubiales and all Rubiales, but we must end the harassment.” The spokesperson in Congress has once again underlined the differences in the base salary between women’s and men’s football in Spain. “It is no coincidence that the women’s agreement sets a base salary of 16,000 euros and 180,000 for men”

This Monday, Vice President Díaz was also very critical of the national coaches, both with the women’s team, Jorge Vilda, and with the men’s team, Luis de la Fuente. Both applauded, even standing up, Rubiales’ Friday speech at the Extraordinary Assembly of the Spanish Football Federation in which Rubiales claimed that the kiss was consented and criticized “false feminism.” Only when FIFA announced Rubiales’ 90-day suspension did the coaches issue separate statements discrediting the president. “The coaches who applauded [ese discurso] They are not qualified to continue in their posts. Whoever applauds a sexual assault, which we have seen with light and stenographers, should not continue,” said Díaz.