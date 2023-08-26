Valverde, Athletic Club coach, affirms that Rubiales “has had inappropriate conduct” and must “assume the consequences”

The Athletic Club coach, Ernesto Valverde, considers that Luis Rubiales “has had inadequate and inappropriate conduct” and that, before her, the already suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) must “assume the consequences, I don’t know what extent”.

“The president of the Federation has a responsibility, just like it happens to me or to other figures who are in the world of football. We represent a lot of people and we have to live up to the things we do with the position we represent” , said the coach at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s league game against Betis in San Mamés.

Valverde has also criticized that “the fire” of the controversy has not been put out on time. “Of course, if there’s something that’s not working, the intention has to be to mitigate the effect, not to make the fire spread and get even bigger and we get to this point where we’re a week in where I don’t think we’re going to those of us who are part of the world of football can feel very proud”.

What Valverde has not wanted to position himself on is whether Rubiales should resign or not, since he considers it “a personal decision”. “I am clear about what he would do, but the decisions that another person makes depend on his perception of what he does,” he added.